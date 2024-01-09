These are the best NFL head coaching vacancies after Black Monday.

Black Monday has arrived, and for some, it arrived much sooner than expected. Just after the stroke of midnight, the Atlanta Falcons announced they were firing Arthur Smith just hours after the team lost to the New Orleans Saints 48-17, making another NFL head coaching vacancy.

The Washington Commanders were a little more courteous and allowed for daylight before they canned Ron Rivera. But so far, the Commanders and Falcons are the only two teams to let go of their coaches on Black Monday, other than some assistant coaches and general managers from other teams across the league being fired. However, there might be more NFL head coaching vacancies to come, with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans (UPDATED), and even the Dallas Cowboys potentially making changes should Mike McCarthy not get his team past the first round of the playoffs.

Well before Black Monday, there have already been some teams moving on from their head coaches. In what could turnout to be a Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes, we rank the best head coaching vacancies in the NFL.

Far and away the best NFL head coaching vacancy out there in the NFL is the Chargers job, and it's not even close. That mainly starts with starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who is a franchise guy, just recently signing a new contract. But there are also other parts that make up this roster that are good; however, the problem is that they are injury-prone, like defensive end Joey Bosa. Also, they're going to be close to $35 million over the salary cap in 2024, according to CBSSports. So there will be some tweaking that needs to be made to the roster one way or another. That's the biggest problem, really, which comes thanks to Herbert's lucrative contract. They have the No. 5 pick in the draft.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta had too good of a roster, at least offensively, to be as inconsistent as they were this season. However, they are without the main component to make a winning team: a franchise quarterback. Matt Ryan's replacement has been a revolving door of has-beens or never-weres, with three 7-10 years to prove it. The team finally got out of the restraints of salary cap issues that came before Arthur Smith, and they'll still have money to spend next season, plus they'll have the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft once again.

There's some talent to work with already in Las Vegas, but the problem is that pesky quarterback situation that most teams in the league deal with. Aidan O'Connell was serviceable this season, but he's most likely not the future for the Raiders. Whoever takes this job has two major issues: 1. They have to make their way through the daunting AFC West every season that has Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 2. The kooky ownership in Mark Davis that seems to be making some of the errant mistakes his father made toward the end.

4. Washington Commanders

The best thing about this job now is that it's under new ownership, void of Dan Snyder. No one still knows what they quite look like as of yet, but they are making moves that portray them as taking it seriously. The intriguing part for whoever takes this job is that they'll have the No. 2 pick, which they can presumably use to get a potential franchise quarterback. Not only that, but they also will have $78 million in cap space to work with. This job could be ranked higher, but again, it's the fear of the unknown with the new ownership.