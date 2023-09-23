Don't look now, but the Washington Commanders are 2-0 to start the year. Their first year without Dan Snyder is going swimmingly so far. Sam Howell has been solid to excellent for the team, and the offense is doing their job and then some. However, Washington is set to face their toughest task this season when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Thankfully for the Commanders, two key players on their team will be available for the Bills game. Washington will have both safety Cam Kurl and WR Curtis Samuel for their game against the Bills, per Ian Rapoport. This is good news considering the injury to TE Logan Thomas earlier this week.

“#Commanders S Kam Curl and WR Curtis Samuel have been upgraded to having no game status and both will play vs the #Bills.”

Both Curl and Samuel are starters for the Commanders this season. Samuel has been overshadowed by Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, but he's a solid WR3 for the team, getting over 650 yards last season. Meanwhile, Kurl is part of the Commanders' secondary that is looking to make a mark on the league.

The Commanders were able to take advantage of shoddy Cardinals team and a Broncos team that still couldn't figure out their offense in Weeks 1 and 2. However, they will have a much tougher time figuring out the Bills. Buffalo is miles better than both Arizona and Denver this season, and they showed their dominance against the Raiders last week.

The key to the Commanders' victory against the Bills will be in their pass rush against Josh Allen. Washington sacked Russell Wilson seven times last week and forced him into errant throws. Given Allen's volatility and penchant for poor decision-making, giving him some pressure in the pocket could generate some takeaways for the defense.