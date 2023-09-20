Wins over the lowly Arizona Cardinals and the befuddling Denver Broncos do not necessarily guarantee a new era of Washington Commanders football, but overwhelming fan support sure does.

The franchise had been mired in controversy in recent years, stemming from multiple allegations against former owner Daniel Snyder. A new ownership group led by Josh Harris, and a new quarterback in Sam Howell, immediately inspired hope from the droves of Washington fans who pile into FedEx Field. Fans are literally buying into all of the hype.

Tickets for Sunday's home game versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have already sold out, via Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire. Washington also enjoyed a packed house for the season opener against the Cardinals. Although there will definitely be plenty of members of the Bills Mafia making the trip to North Englewood, Maryland, you should still expect to see many people donning burgundy and gold.

Following a 2-0 start, there is extra buzz around this matchup. And also plenty of questions. Can Howell keep pace with Allen? Will running back Brian Robinson Jr. build off his big Week 2 showing (18 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns)? Is Chase Young fully back and ready to be unleashed on the Bills offensive line?

Those uncertainties are only adding intrigue for Commanders followers. The fan base likely knows that the road ahead will still have some bumps, but people are ready to believe. Josh Harris, Sam Howell and a tenacious group have all given them reason to invest in the product.

And it will continue to be reflected by the lively scene that should be on full display Sunday afternoon vs. Buffalo.