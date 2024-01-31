If the Commanders come calling, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is ready to pick up the phone.

With Mike Macdonald becoming the Seattle Seahawks next head coach, only the Washington Commanders have an opening. But if the Commanders were to offer their job to Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Washington would have a new head coach.

Quinn is expected to accept the Commanders offer should they choose him for their next head coach, via David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. If Quinn doesn't land the Washington job, he would have no problem returning to the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator.

From 2015 through Week 5 of the 2020 season, Dan Quinn served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The team went 43-42 overall under Quinn. They made the playoffs twice, advancing to the Super Bowl in 2017. However, that championship was the Falcons' infamous 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots.

Since being relieved of his duties, Quinn has rebuilt his image with the Cowboys. He has been a major boost for Dallas as the team ranked fifth in total defense, allowing 299.7 yards per game in 2023.

The Commanders are in desperate need of a defensive spark. Washington was hamstrung with their trades of Chase Young and Montez Sweat. However, the team still finished dead-last in total defense, allowing 388.9 yards per game.

If hired, Dan Quinn would be tasked with helping the Commanders drastically improve on defense. Washington has plenty of holes on their roster, including quarterback. But at least Quinn can bring in a system that would completely revitalize what the Commanders had to offer.

Quinn shares the same vision as Washington of having a formidable defense. As the Commanders look for their next head coach, Quinn is ready and willing to accept the offer.