Published November 14, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The 4-5 Washington Commanders are slated to face the team with the best record in the league thus far in the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and when facing a team that’s been elite on both sides of the ball, you’re gonna need as much help as you can get. However, the Commanders back line might remain depleted, as good as their defense has been, as they face one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Jalen Hurts.

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders pass-rusher Chase Young remains sidelined as he makes his recovery from the Torn ACL he suffered last year even if the 23-year old defensive linesman is inching ever more closely to a return.

“The #Commanders are not activating star pass-rusher Chase Young off IR for tonight’s game against the #Eagles, source said. Young, coming back from an ACL tear, is close to being ready and there is a real chance he makes his debut next week if all goes well at practice this week,” Rapoport wrote.

Young immediately established himself as one of the more disruptive defenders in the league the moment he stepped foot on an NFL field, winning Rookie of the Year honors during the 2020-21 season in addition to being named a Pro Bowler. His second year, however, was cut short due to his untimely knee injury.

After starting the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Chase Young was activated by the Commanders back in early November so he could return to practice. By NFL rules, he has to be placed on the active roster within 21 days, so perhaps Young is destined to make his return on Week 11 against the Houston Texans lest the Commanders risk not having their prized defender suit up the entire year.