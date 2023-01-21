Although Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is the obvious name who could be released this offseason, tight end Logan Thomas could also be let go by the franchise, sources told the Washington Times’ Dov Kleiman.

Thomas had a down season in 2022, recording just 39 catches for 323 yards throughout the season, after recovering from a torn ACL in 2021. The 31-year-old might be past his glory days, when the Virginia native posted 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns.

Thomas is in a similar position to Wentz after a down year in 2022; he didn’t look as explosive as he once was, and was largely ignored in the red zone. That could be one of the reasons the Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner last week, per The Washington Times.

Thomas holds Washington’s tenth-highest cap hit next season at $8.6 million, and the team could save nearly $5.2 million by cutting him. The only problem is that the team doesn’t have an obvious replacement at the tight end position, and Thomas is still above John Bates and Cole Turner on the active roster.

Wentz, the team’s third string quarterback, admitted to reporters that the year had been a “roller coaster,” something he didn’t expect when the team acquired him last spring. Wentz is unlikely to be back with the club in 2023, as the team could save more than $26 million by cutting him.

“There’s a lot of unknown,” Wentz said when asked about his future in Washington. “A lot of unknown. That’s part of this business, part of the position that I play…We’ll see what the heck God has in store next.”

There a lot of unknown for both Carson Wentz and Logan Thomas, who could find themselves on different teams in 2023.