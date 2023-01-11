By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders could potentially part ways this offseason, and after a disappointing year in 2022, the QB’s message to his fans will only fuel speculation of him leaving town. On Instagram, Wentz wrote a lengthy message, which certainly read like he was bidding Washington farewell. Via Instagram Wentz expressed his gratitude to spend another season in the NFL and have an opportunity with the Commanders.

“Year 7 was an adventure and didn’t end the way we all wanted. Yet, I’m grateful for another year to play this game and more importantly– grateful for the people I got to work with all year. Such a fun, unique group of guys and some relationships were built that will last a lifetime! Lots of memories, fun, laughs, and highs & lows, but I praise God for the opportunity once again and the journey along the way. #AO1,” wrote Wentz in his caption on Instagram.

Injuries limited Wentz to just eight games during the 2022 NFL season. He started each of the first six games for the Commanders before landing on IR with a finger injury. He eventually returned to action in December, drawing a surprising late-season start in Week 17 despite Taylor Heinicke having steadied the ship in his absence. The Commanders were defeated by the Browns, 24-10, and were eliminated from playoff contention as a result. Rookie Sam Howell started in Week 18’s win over the Cowboys.

In 2022, Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in eight games. He had a career-low 32.7 QBR and had been sacked 26 times. For reference, he was sacked 32 times in 17 games for the Colts in 2021.

If the Commanders bring him back without reworking his current contract, he’d be due $20 million in 2023, and $21 million in 2024. The Commanders could part ways with Carson Wentz at no cost this offseason.