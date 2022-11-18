Published November 18, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders grabbed their most impressive win of the year on Monday night as they handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of 2022, 32-21. After the game, it appears the players had some fun on the team plane back to DC, drinking alcohol and having a good time.

Well, some of them posted videos on social media of the celebrations and head coach Ron Rivera caught wind of it and addressed the matter on Tuesday morning, per Tom Pelissero.

But, the NFL doesn’t plan to take action because they’re content with how Rivera handled the situation:

“An NFL spokesman said of the Commanders: “The league reviewed the matter this week and we’re satisfied with the discipline administered by the club.”

Of course, Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested for a DUI after Thursday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, prompting a stern response from the league. They’ve yet to decide the punishment for Downing.

Honestly, there isn’t exactly anything wrong with the Commanders enjoying a drink or two on the team plane. But once you share it online, it becomes a problem. Keep it to yourself. That’s the first mistake. But if they were getting drunk, it’s a different story.

It’s clear Washington was just excited to beat a divisional rival and all the defensive players even threw all their chains on quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was iced out:

Heinicke drinking Busch Lattes out of a makeshift garbage can cooler. The people’s Quarterback.

pic.twitter.com/BFX9qV5hW5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2022

First mistake? He’s got a beer in his hand! That was probably part of the reason Rivera was upset, because of this exact video circling on social media.

The Commanders will look to improve to 6-5 on Sunday against the Houston Texans.