Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams, warning them of “significant discipline” if they are found to violate the league’s policy against alcohol not only at team facilities but also while traveling in team planes and buses.

Goodell issued the warning after Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI following their win over the Green Bay Packers during Thursday Night Football. Downing was heavily scrutinized for the arrest, which is certainly not a good look for the NFL and the organization.

“In light of recent events, clubs are reminded that League policy prohibits alcoholic beverages, including beer, in the locker rooms, practice or office facilities, or while traveling on team buses or planes at any time during the preseason, regular season, or postseason. This applies to all players, coaches, club personnel, and guests traveling with your team,” Goodell said in his statement, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“This policy has been in place for many years. Making alcohol available at club facilities or while traveling creates significant and unnecessary risks to the League, its players, coaches and others. Violations of this important policy will be taken seriously and will result in significant discipline”

The memo also reminded NFL teams that they “should ensure that its travel arrangements do not include providing alcohol service at any time.” In line with that, they need to have rules in place to confirm that alcohol in not available at their respective facilities.

Interestingly, aside from the Downing issue, the Washington Commanders were also found drinking alcohol on their flight back from their Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Perhaps that is also a major factor in Roger Goodell’s decision to issue the memo. Hopefully, though, teams learned their lessons.