Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy “remains a prime candidate” for the offensive coordinator openings with the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy joined the Chiefs as the team’s running backs coach in 2013, a spot he held for four years before he was promoted to offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy became the head coach of the Chicago Bears. He started his coaching career with Colorado as the running backs coach in 2001 before moving on to UCLA and the Minnesota Vikings for the same job.

The Chiefs offense led the NFL in total passing yards with 5,250 and passing touchdowns with 41, according to the NFL. The team also took first place in passing plays of 20 yards or more with 73 and tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints for 13 plays of 40 yards or more.

The Commanders have yet to hire an offensive coordinator since they have requested to interview Eric Bieniemy and still hope to interview him, wrote NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport in a late-January tweet. Bieniemy was also requested by the Ravens, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

The 53-year-old coach earned his fair share of respect from Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who said Bieniemy would be an “awesome head coach in the NFL” in a Wednesday article from Washington Post NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

“He’s been a huge part of the success that we’ve had over the last four or five years. He’s a great offensive coordinator,” Hunt said. “(Andy Reid) and I have both been on record saying he’d make an awesome coach in the NFL, and I still believe that.

“I’ve seen his name mentioned in conjunction with a few offensive coordinator opportunities around the league. And I’m not surprised by that, given the success we had, particularly this year.”