Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is viewed as a possible candidate to hold the same position next year for the Washington Commanders, among other teams.

The Commanders haven’t hired an offensive coordinator yet because they are hoping to interview Bieniemy for the job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Washington isn’t the only team that might try to lure away Bieniemy from the Chiefs.

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have also requested permission from the Chiefs to speak with Bieniemy. The New York Jets tried to interview Bieniemy before hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy is still a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching vacancy. The 53-year-old is one of 14 coaches who interviewed with the Colts.

In each of the last few years, Bieniemy has been viewed as a top head coaching candidate. Despite leading one of the NFL’s best offenses season after season, Bieniemy remains an assistant in Kansas City.

It’s possible that Bieniemy could look to take an offensive coordinator position with another team in hopes of improving his chances to become a head coach. Bieniemy might have more control over the offense with the Commanders, compared to his role under head coach Andy Reid in Kansas City. It could also give Bieniemy a chance to show what he can do without Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

Since Eric Bieniemy became the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2018, Kansas City has hosted the AFC Championship Game every single year. The Chiefs have ranked in the top six in scoring offense in all five of those seasons.

In the 2022 season, the Chiefs scored the most points in the league for the second time in five years.