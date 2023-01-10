After missing out on a playoff spot, Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders have started to make some key changes. Their first move? Firing offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

It was rumored on Tuesday afternoon that Turner isn’t going to return as the offensive coordinator of the Commanders, and the team didn’t waste time in confirming the decision with an announcement from Rivera. The Washington head coach pointed out that the offense under Turner’s watch simply didn’t live up to the expectations they set for 2022, prompting the decision to part ways with him.

“I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position. Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit,” Rivera said in a statement.

“I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future.”

The Commanders finished the season 8-8, but that was not enough for them to secure a postseason berth in an ultra competitive NFC East. They are the only team from their division to not make the postseason.

While offense is far from being their only problem, it certainly didn’t help. They really struggled to put up points on the scoreboard, finishing the campaign 21st on passing yards per game and 12th in rushing yards. Overall, they are 20th in total offense, which just won’t cut it for a team to make the postseason.

It remains to be seen who will Ron Rivera and the Commanders target for Scott Turner’s replacement, though there is certainly a ton of pressure that comes with the job.