During Ron Rivera's tenure with the Washington Commanders, the team has had a lot of question marks at quarterback in every season, and now with Sam Howell, Rivera reportedly is confident “going into this season that we've got a guy,” according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“I think there's not that question mark still, you know what I'm saying?” Ron Rivera said, via Alper. “For three seasons, I've always felt that I had a question mark and now you feel like, ‘Okay, this is pretty good.' I mean, I'm pretty comfortable, pretty confident and I look forward to seeing it. I really do. I mean, the other night seeing it was, ‘Wow, he did some really nice thing. Let's keep rolling, let's keep growing and hopefully it continues.”

The Commanders named Sam Howell their starting quarterback about a week ago. He impressed many against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, leading two touchdown drives in the first half of the game before sitting for the rest.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Rivera's team did win the division in 2020 with a 7-9 record. Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen saw time as starting quarterbacks that season. In 2021, Rivera had Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Garrett Gilbert start games for him. The team missed the playoffs. In 2022, Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz and Howell started games for the Commanders

Carson Wentz was the starter at the beginning, then Heinicke took over. When the Commanders were eliminated, Howell got one start in the final game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, which Washington won.

Rivera hopes Howell gives stability at the quarterback position.