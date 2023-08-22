The Washington Commanders entire organization is getting turned around by new owner Josh Harris, and the excitement coming from the fans is palpable. In terms of the Commanders long-considered dump of a stadium in FedEx Field, Harris believes that Commanders fans can look forward to a new stadium that will bring back excitement, reports ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

“On Monday night, [Josh] Harris made it clear during comments during the broadcast of the [Baltimore] Ravens-Commanders preseason game that the future includes a much better stadium than the hellhole in which the Commanders currently play.

Speaking to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, via Sports Business Journal, Harris said that RFK Stadium was an ‘inhospitable place for [Aikman] to come' as a visiting team, but that it was ‘very hospitable for our fans, it was loud and noisy.'

Harris is looking for a place that will bring ‘that kind of impact, that kind of excitement' that the team's former home created.

‘We've got to get back to an exciting place to play,' Harris said.”

Josh Harris reminisces on Robert F. Kennedy Stadium that the Commanders, then known as the Redskins, played in before FedEx Field. Harris claims that Washington will be getting a new stadium in the near future, and it will be a place that reminds Commanders fans of the excitement of RFK Stadium.

Overall, it is an exciting time to be a Commanders fan with all of the positive changes happening within the franchise. After a long, rough tenure under disgraced owner Dan Snyder, Josh Harris has come in and done all the right things so far.