By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders rolled with the rookie in Week 18 against the Cowboys after Taylor Heinicke surprisingly suggested the team started Sam Howell for their regular-season finale. The early returns on that gamble were magnificent for Washington, as Howell threw a touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin on the very first throw of his NFL career.

Talk about a hot start, Howell wasted no time getting the Commanders on the scoresheet. The first pass of his career went to McLaurin for 16 yards and six points as Washington jumped ahead of the Cowboys early on.

Sam Howell's first NFL pass attempt goes for a TD to Terry McLaurin! 📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2tZrKMRiWupic.twitter.com/6a0KfqblwI — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023

Howell found McLaurin racing across the middle of the field on his first dropback at the quarterback position and didn’t miss his target with the quick pass.

McLaurin was able to do the rest, skirting up field for six points and getting Howell’s career off to a prolific start. Heinicke sacrificed his own chance to pad his numbers in a contract year to let the Commanders’ rookie get his first taste of NFL action, and it looked like a great decision for the organization on the opening drive.

Perhaps the Commanders have something in Howell that fans had not been privy to previously.

Howell was the Commanders’ fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and had been buried on the depth chart throughout most of the season. With the playoffs out of reach, Heinicke was expected to return to the starting role, despite being benched in favor of Carson Wentz in Week 17. Shockingly, Heinicke advocated for Howell to start in his place, and the Commanders went with his suggestion.

The UNC product got off to the best possible start to his career, dialing a pass up for McLaurin which resulted in an early touchdown. Now, Sam Howell will look to continue finding his footing in the NFL.