By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

It’s no secret the Washington Commanders have been an active participant on the quarterback carousel, going back and forth between Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. The former threw three interceptions in a poor performance against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. The Commanders lost the game, 24-10, and combined with other results, the playoff hopes for the squad were also gone.

Now the Commanders are left to play for pride, scheduled to close the season out against the Dallas Cowboys. Indications were leaning towards Heinicke getting the nod for the finale, but according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, rookie Sam Howell is the chosen one, partly because of a gracious display from the man who was the favorite.

“The expectation about which QB would start for Washington shifted from Taylor Heinicke to Sam Howell late this morning, per sources. Heinicke, who had received indications that he was in line to start, believed Howell was deserving of a full game and relayed that to coaches,” Fowler said in a tweet.

With the playoffs out of the equation, it seems reasonable to get a look at the man who was drafted in the fifth round of last April’s NFL Draft out of North Carolina. We all know head coach Ron Rivera has been searching for a spark at quarterback, whether the reason is due to poor play or injury. This isn’t to say Howell is going to be the guy going forward, but there’s a chance he can show something that can stick to Rivera and the coaching staff.

Apparently, Heinicke felt it was time for Howell to get a run as well.