We've got the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Conference Championship Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs enters its penultimate round this weekend, with the final four teams fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl. The Commanders dropped 45 on Detroit last week, beating the #1 team in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Eagles now get to play at home one last time as they attempt to make it back to the Big Game for the second time in three years. However, only one team can advance to the next round.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 38-31 as they advance to the Super Bowl. This high-scoring game saw both teams tie it up five different times during the game. Although Philadelphia mostly handled their lead, Washington never let the Eagles get too far away. But Philly's offense proved to be just slightly better as they won the game.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 14 0 14 3 31 PHI 7 14 7 10 38

Washingon got off to a hot start by scoring two unanswered touchdowns before the first quarter expired. However, they proceeded to let Philly do the same, letting the Eagles take a 21-14 lead at half. During the third quarter though, the Commanders picked up another two touchdowns to tie it back up 28-28.

In the fourth quarter, both teams traded a field goal, but the result was still a tie. Fortunately for the Eagles, a 36 Yd touchdown reception from A.J. Brown gave them the lead once more. Furthermore, they just needed to keep the Commanders off the field for just 6 minutes. Luckily for them, the defense made a stop, and the offense moved down the field, wasting the rest of the clock.

With the win, the Eagles advance to Super Bowl LIX. They'll play either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, depending on who win the AFC Championship Game. The Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII two years ago against the Chiefs. Perhaps the Birds are ready for some revenge? Regardless, they'll fight to earn their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Commanders vs. Eagles Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

PHI – A.J. Brown 19 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 11:18 (PHI 7-0)

WAS – Austin Ekeler 19 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 7:46 (Tied 7-7)

WAS – Terry McLaurin 7 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 0:40 (WAS 14-7)

Second Quarter:

PHI – Jahan Dotson 17 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 10:50 (Tied 14-14)

PHI – Jalen Hurts, 2 Yd run (Jake Elliott kick) 5:10 (PHI 21-14)

Third Quarter:

WAS – Olamide Zaccheaus 31 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 10:04 (Tied 21-21)

PHI – A.J. Brown 65 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 3:59 (PHI 28-21)

WAS – Terry McLaurin 34 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 0:28 (Tied 28-28)

Fourth Quarter:

PHI – Jake Elliott, 56 Yd FG, 13:13 (PHI 31-28)

WAS – Zane Gonzales, 39 Yd FG, 9:16 (Tied 31-31)

PHI – A.J. Brown 36 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott kick), 6:17 (PHI 38-31)

Overall, that wraps up our Commanders vs. Eagles Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't often adhere to any of those changes.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 192-90 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the rest of the playoffs.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.