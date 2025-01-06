Playoff victory hopes for the Washington Commanders could hinge on the availability of cornerback Marshon Lattimore. But at least the Commanders should have a healthy Austin Ekeler. However, here is the Commanders’ X-factor versus the Buccaneers, and it’s not Jayden Daniels.

Everybody knows what the rookie sensation brings to the field from the quarterback position. The Commanders wouldn’t be in this position without his efforts. But this is a team that has found ways to win throughout the season. Washington has won five times at the buzzer, beating the Bears, Saints, Eagles, Falcons, and Cowboys on last-second heroics.

Finding an X-factor on this team isn’t easy. It could be almost any player. So here’s one way to look at things. The Commanders will likely need at least one big defensive play to have a shot at beating the Buccaneers. But that’s a shot in the dark at who it would be.

The X-factor comes from the offensive side of the ball, and it’s …

Commanders TE Zach Ertz needs to shine

Zach Ertz has been in the biggest of games. In the 2017 Super Bowl, Ertz caught seven passes for 67 yards and scored a touchdown as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33.

Ertz will need a similar performance if the Commanders are going to beat the Buccaneers. He has played well down the stretch, scoring touchdowns in five of the last seven games. That includes two scores, including the game-winner, in the overtime win over the Falcons that clinched a playoff berth for the Commanders.

As it turned out, Ertz offered more than the Commanders bargained for with they signed the 33-year-old player. The Cardinals released Ertz and he hooked up with the Lions for a short period on the practice squad.

Then the opportunity came for Ertz to join forces with his former head coach, Kliff Kingsbury. Ertz said he had wanted to finish his career with Kingsbury, according to wusa9.com.

“It was just that the whole situation last year was extremely difficult,” Ertz told WUSA9’s Chick Hernandez in an exclusive one-on-one interview this week. “I wanted to finish my career with Kliff when I was in Arizona. And then he gets fired after one year. I had the knee injury the prior year, so I probably rushed back, came back a little too early. And then the offense just really wasn't suited for me and my game and my strengths.”

When Ertz saw the likelihood of his career ending, he said he didn’t know what to do.

Zach Ertz said he still loved the game

“But at the same time, I wasn't in high demand just because of the film and how I was used,” Ertz said. “And so for me, it was just like, whatever happens, happens. But if I do get another opportunity, I want to go to a place that really believes in me again.”

That turned out to be the Commanders.

“When this opportunity popped up, I told my agent, I said, it doesn't really matter what the contract or the financials look like,” Ertz said. “It's really about just going to a place that believes in me and allows me to have fun again. Whether it's one year, two years, or five years more of playing football, I just really wanted to get back to having fun and enjoying it. And this place has exceeded all my expectations.”

For the season, Ertz has 66 catches for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. Also, he’s come up with multiple big catches. And Daniels seems to rely on Ertz in key situations.

Dan Quinn said Zach Ertz has exceeded expectations

“I was planning on third down, red zone, some two-minute things,” Quinn said. “Let's start from there and see where it takes us. But I didn't have expectations past that. I know he knows how to play. This guy's been fantastic down the red zone for his entire career. I've coached against him, so I thought, let's start from there. And if that worked out, we'd expand it.”

Sure enough, Quinn said, Ertz worked hard and his role expanded throughout the season.

“That's, I think, a real tribute to him in the work that he did to get ready,” Quinn said.

Commanders must keep drives alive

It seems likely the Buccaneers will be able to exploit the Commanders’ inability to stop the ground game. Bucky Irving turned in an impressive rookie season for the Buccaneers and should give the Commanders problems. Washington ranked No. 30 in the league at stopping the run, getting whipped for an average of 137.5 yards per game.

This means Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely be in favorable down-and-distance situations. He will be able to use play-action passes. And he has Mike Evans on a roll. In other words, the Buccaneers will score some points.

To counter, the Commanders must convert on third downs. And that’s where Ertz comes into play. The more times he gets a first-down reception, the fewer times the Commanders’ shaky defense will have to trot onto the field and try to stop Mayfield and his cohorts.