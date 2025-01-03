The Washington Commanders came away with a massive win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. The Commanders clinched a playoff berth with the overtime victory, and they can lock up the sixth seed in the NFC with a win against the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday. While Washington hopes to improve to 12-5 on the season, the team will be without a key defender in Week 18.

The Commanders have ruled out cornerback Marshon Lattimore for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. A lingering hamstring injury will sideline the veteran defensive back.

Washington acquired Lattimore in a trade with the New Orleans Saints after Week 9. The team gave up third-, fourth- and sixth-round draft picks for the four-time Pro Bowler and a fifth-rounder.

Marshon Lattimore will miss his sixth game since joining the Commanders

The trade immediately bumped the Commanders’ Super Bowl odds as Lattimore was considered the second-best player moved at the deadline. However, Washington knew the eighth-year pro was dealing with a hamstring injury when they landed him. Lattimore missed his first four games with the Commanders before finally suiting up for Washington in Week 15.

Lattimore would make his Commanders debut in a revenge game against the Saints. He was able to play again in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles but re-aggravated his hamstring ailment in the matchup. Lattimore was forced to miss Week 17’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons and will sit out again against the Cowboys in the season finale.

Despite missing six of eight games since joining the Commanders, Washington anticipates Lattimore returning in time for the playoffs. The team hopes to hold on to the sixth seed, which would set up a Wild Card round matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. If the Commanders lose in Week 18 and the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, Washington would fall to the seventh seed and face the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

Even with Lattimore’s extended absence, the Commanders boast the third-best passing defense and ninth-ranked overall defense in the NFL. Their rushing defense remains a bit of a weak spot, however, as the unit ranks 28th in the league and allows 136.3 yards per game on the ground.