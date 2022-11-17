Published November 17, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

Company of Heroes 3 will be the next big RTS PC game this year. When is the Company of Heroes 3 Release Date? When does it come out?

Company of Heroes 3 Release Date: February 23, 2023

Company of Heroes 3 will be coming out exclusively on PC on February 23, 2023. The game is now available for pre-purchase. Although the game was originally set to release on November 17, 2022, the game was delayed so Relic Entertainment could get “additional time to work on overall improvement, balancing, and fine-tuning of CoH3 to ensure they’ll meet player expectations and deliver the deepest tactical experience in the series yet.

Company of Heroes 3 is developed by Relic Entertainment using the Essence Engine 5.0, the same engine used to develop Age of Empires IV. The game is published by Sega. Players can also test the game through Amplitude’s Game2Gether program, allowing players to try out the game’s Alpha version and through a small portion of the Italian Campaign, until July 17, 2022.

Company of Heroes 3 Campaigns

In Company of Heroes 3, players will be playing on the Italian and North African fronts of World War II. The Italian campaign is played out with a massive strategy map where players decide which skirmish to play next, with side missions that will help the player amass more territory for the allied powers. The more territory you control, the more resources you have under your control Meanwhile, the North African campaign has players leading armies one map after the other, linearly.

As of this time, there are three confirmed forces that players can control – German, UK, and US. In the Allied Campaign, players will be able to control both UK and US forces at the same time which adds more complexity to the gameplay. Outside of the playable factions, there are partisans that you liberate on the campaign map, then control them on the campaign map to create traps and do subterfuge.

The campaign map allows a huge amount of control by players over their army management. Players can send their air units to scout ahead of enemy territories, have engineers remove booby traps and artillery bombard enemy forces. When your forces meet on the campaign map, your army has a chance to completely annihilate the enemy forces before entering the RTS battle, as long as you hold a higher power against the enemy.

Company of Heroes 3 RTS Gameplay

Relic Entertainment promises the biggest and best Company of Heroes game yet. In the RTS battles, players will experience large-scale battles on epic maps. Relic Entertainment added the new tactical pause system, taking a page out of tactical RPGs’ book. While the action is paused, players are still able to give commands to their units, giving players more flexibility. This also allows players the time to make sense of the chaos of the battlefield – but only in single-player.

Destruction has also been dialed up, with tanks rolling over whatever’s small enough to be trampled beneath their treads, and artillery being strong enough to knock down walls where infantry have been sheltering for cover. But fallen structures can now also be used as new, albeit smaller cover, which infantry can use to their advantage. The game will have fantastic lighting and sound systems that will sell the destruction even more.

Something new as well is infantry breaching buildings. In case you want to save some of the infrastructures for your own cover, you can choose to breach the buildings instead of knocking them down with cannon fire. While sometimes your infantry will use grenades to flush out the enemy units occupying the position, the destruction would be less as compared to artillery. Engineers can even use flamethrowers to send them packing.

Just like previous Company of Heroes games, it’s not all about obliterating the enemy forces. Players will have to achieve objectives and earn victory points. These are more varied in the campaign, with scenario-specific goals, but in skirmishes it’s about flushing out enemies, routing retreating units, holding positions, and capturing objective points.

Commanders and Sub-Commanders

Companies contain units of the same type, and each one is led by a commander, with its own tech trees, access to generic troops, and unique abilities. Detachments, on the other hand, can fight on the campaign map, and have special abilities, but can’t engage in the RTS battles. They can buff any nearby troops on the campaign map in case a Company enters a battle within their range of influence.

Subcommanders serve as advisors on the campaign map, giving players some direction on what to do next and how to engage the enemy. Sometimes, subcommanders could have different opinions, and it will be up to the player to decide where to go next. Subcommanders will give players various perks when players follow their advice, making it important for players to give a listening ear to them.