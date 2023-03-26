Antigua and Barbuda clashes with Barbados at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Sunday! Catch the CONCACAF odds series here, featuring our Antigua and Barbuda-Barbados prediction and pick.

A&B are sitting in third place in their group, tied with Guadeloupe in points but behind due to goal differential. Antigua seeks the tournament double over the visitors, who they defeated in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Barbados were officially eliminated from the race to reach League A of the Nations League following their 1-0 loss to Cuba on Thursday. Orlando da Costa’s side will be looking to end their CONCACAF run with at least a point.

Why Antigua and Barbuda Can Beat Barbados

Antigua and Barbuda is ranked 131 in the FIFA Men’s World Standings. With nine points in five games, Mikele Leigertwood’s side is third in Group A behind leaders Cuba, who have 12 points, and Guadeloupe, who are ahead of them on goal difference.

The Benna Boys beat Guadeloupe 1-0 on Thursday, thanks to a 57th-minute strike from Ashley Nathaniel-George. They secured the tournament double against the Guadeloupeans who they beat on a similar scoreline in June of last year. A&B’s losses in this tournament were in the hands of club leaders Cuba, who beat them 5-1 on aggregate.

Antigua and Barbuda is ranked 35 places above Barbados. They must win the match and hope that Guadeloupe drops points in the game so that they can sneak ahead of them and secure a place in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Antiguans had four different scorers in this tournament, and the team will likely ask for more from possible starters Nathaniel-George, Shavorn Phillip, Myles Weston, and D’Andre Bishop. Captain Quinton Griffith will also see a starting role, as well as Josh Parker and Javorn Stevens. Zaine Francis-Angol, Mahlon Romeo, Daniel Bowry, and Leroy Graham will feature in the defense. Nick Townsend starts as the goalkeeper for the Barbudans.

Why Barbados Can Beat Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados is ranked 166th in the FIFA Men’s Rankings. They now have five defeats in a row in this competition. Barbados is currently at the bottom of League B Group A, trailing Cuba, Guadeloupe, and today’s hosts. Not only have they failed in their bid for promotion to League A, but the Bajans have also missed out on the spot at the 2023 Gold Cup as their wait for a first appearance in the competition continued.

The Tridents’ last game ended in a loss in Wildey Turf. Maikel Reyes put the Cubans ahead in just three minutes of play. Barbados got a slight advantage after the Cubans were reduced to 10 men after Yosel Piedra received his second yellow card after 33 minutes. Despite tallying 34 steals and nine shots, the Barbadians failed to make a come-back attempt.

The Bajan Tridents had six defeats in their 2022 games – four in the CONCACAF and two from friendlies. Friendly games with Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana resulted in a 14-0 aggregate scoreline. Meanwhile, in their four games in the Nations League, they found their first goal of the tournament in the fourth game against Guadeloupe. However, the Bajans also gave up seven goals in those four defeats.

Three friendly games last February at Sauteurs, St. George’s, and Gouyave in Grenada resulted in 1-1, 2-2, and 2-2 scorelines. Tajio James scored three goals in the first two games while Armando Lashley and Nadre Butcher scored in the third match.

Barbados has nothing to fight for besides pride, and as much as they would like to go down with a point, they have to overcome their disastrous form to see them get anything out of the game.

Orlando da Costa is tasked to handle the Bajans. The Tridents will likely rely on the services of Armando Lashley, Omani Leacock, and Nadre Butcher to spearhead the attack. Mario Williams, Jomo Harris, Rashad Jules, and Tajio James will command the midfield. Shane Codrington, Andre Applewhaite, and Ramon Manning will be the staple figure in the defensive backline. Four other Barbadians are also expecting to get their first cap for the team.

Final Antigua and Barbuda-Barbados Prediction & Pick

There is not much scoring prowess between the two teams, so expect them to deliver a low-scoring match. Barbados’ run of form has been awful since last year, and despite A&B’s six-game schedule since last year, they appear to be the better team here. Back the hosts to get the win for a possible place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Final Antigua and Barbuda-Barbados Prediction & Pick: Antigua and Barbuda (-220), Under 2.5 goals (+108)