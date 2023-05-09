The biggest rivalry in the UFC by far is Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov — and we now have new footage involving their Oct. 2018 fight.

The pair competed in a grudge match for the lightweight title at UFC 229 in a contest that saw Nurmagomedov come out on top with a fourth-round neck crank submission victory.

After the fight, chaos ensued with Nurmagomedov attacking McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis outside the cage while members of Nurmagomedov’s crew attempted to strike the Irishman.

At the end of it all, McGregor took to social media to post the following:

We lost the match but won the battle.

The war goes on. pic.twitter.com/CRtPaGfOnn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2018

While McGregor seemed to be putting on a brave face with that tweet, he was naturally disappointed not only with the setback, but losing to his biggest rival.

We now get to see a glimpse of his real reaction backstage in a sneak peak of his upcoming McGregor Forever documentary set to release May 17 on Netflix.

After Nurmagomedov was shown dropping McGregor as the theme of setbacks was being mentioned, the former two-weight champion is then seen sitting down backstage with UFC president Dana White next to him with his family in the background.

A disappointed McGregor said, “I was beat and that’s that,” before lying on his back and looking up at the ceiling.

McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix. You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC. pic.twitter.com/rh7BhwXodo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2023

Unfortunately, we never got to see the McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rematch as the latter would go on to defeat Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before retiring from the sport.

However, given that we’ll be getting never-before-seen footage of Conor McGregor and his reactions to a number of recent setbacks, his documentary will certainly be worth the watch later this month.