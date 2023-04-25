Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Conor McGregor is one of the most successful and popular fighters of the past generation. He’s dealt with a number of injury scares though, including one he suffered at UFC 264 that he thought may end his career. While fighting Dustin Poirier, McGregor broke his leg and thought the incident could have led to his retirement, per McGregor’s Twitter.

You heard it here first. My brand new documentary series McGregor Forever, is coming to @Netflix on May 17! The only place to hear my true story, which is only getting started! pic.twitter.com/BXzlY5WJnG — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2023

“I thought it was over as well… that’s why I flipped into a different mode,” McGregor said during a trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary called McGregor Forever. “Now, it was the adrenaline as well and I know it would’ve calmed down and part of me is thinking ‘Jesus, imagine it was just taken from me like that.’ I would be a different person. I was a bit scared. But, it’s McGregor Forever. That’s it. Isn’t it? ”

“Don’t you forget it.”

Conor McGregor is 34-years old and people around the UFC world have wondered how much he has left in the tank. McGregor is never one to back down, so he will continue to move forward. He’s been vocal about looking for future fights.

Although he has dealt with various controversies during his career, it is difficult to refute that McGregor is one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport. He never fails to bring energy and tends to draw the attention of fans. His upcoming documentary will surely draw no shortage of attention as well.

Conor McGregor’s McGregor Forever documentary is set to be released to Netflix on May 17th.