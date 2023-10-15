Logan Paul has dabbled in a lot of ventures despite being just 28 years old. He was on a Disney Channel show, started a career in vlogging with his brother, and even got to the WWE. One of his fairly recent outings saw him follow the footsteps of Jake Paul in the world of boxing. He was able to hold his own against fighters like KSI and even notched a win against Dillon Danis. But, legends like Conor McGregor chose to look the other way and praised his latest opponent instead, via Jake Nichols of Dexerto.

Conor McGregor quickly went to Twitter and aired out his thoughts after the Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fight.

“Are you not entertained? Look, I was impressed. Good shots. Need to believe in those shots more and let them go. Some of them were right. Some of them he was throwing were alright, he just needed to let them go a little bit more,” McGregor declared about how he thought Danis would have had a better shot given the right strategy.

Conor McGregor then continued to blast Paul despite his win, “What’d your man do, anyway? Didn’t even wobble him. Didn’t even hurt him. Guess what, mate? You’re back in a dark spot. Back in the locker room with your one, thinking about all the s**t … You’re still in a dark spot, bro. You’ve done nothing.”

Paul has challenged the UFC fighter who is on his way back to the octagon after a drug debacle. He may return to his high-flying ways with the WWE and vlog some more with Jake Paul before anything happens. But, will they be able to wipe the floor against one another come 2024?