Just like most boxing fans, Logan Paul believes KSI was robbed of the win against Tommy Fury in their Saturday showdown.

Fury beat KSI via majority decision, with the judges scoring the fight 57-56, 57-56 and 57-57. Several fans argued that the result was rigged and that the YouTuber-turned-boxer should have won the bout. Even KSI himself was convinced that he should have won, noting that it was a “robbery.”

“I got robbed. It's outrageous bro. I was landing the cleanest shots. He couldn't get any jabs off. I was out of range every single time,” KSI said before sharing a theory why the judges rigged the scores. He added, “[It's] the Fury name, obviously he's a pro boxer. If I won, it's a mockery for the sport. [That's] how they see it…I won it.”

After the fight, Logan Paul–who took care of business in the co-main event of the day against Dillon Danis–expressed disbelief as well over the results. He called it “horses**t” that KSI lost when it was so obvious to him that his fellow social media influencer was the better fighter for the most part of the match (via Misifts Boxing).

Logan Paul's confusion was also evident, emphasizing that he couldn't understand the decision as he was trying to make sense of it.

The fight was indeed a close one, with KSI landing 38 of his 124 punches while Fury connected 39 of 159. Not to mention that the latter was deducted a point in the second round as a result of constantly hitting the back of the head of his rival.

Considering the nature of the fight and the deduction on Fury, it's not surprising why KSI thought he had the win in the bag. A potential rematch between the two has been floated amid the controversial decision, though it remains to be seen if they will agree to the terms of a new bout.