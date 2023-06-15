Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and his fiancee, Dee Devlin, are expecting their fourth child together. McGregor shared the update on “LIVE With Kelly and Mark.”

McGregor is a father to Conor Jr. (6 years old), Croia Mairead (4) and Rian (2). He told the show the family has a few more weeks before it finds out the baby's sex.

McGregor and Devlin have been together since 2008. They announced their engagement in 2020.

Conor McGregor is arguably the most popular UFC fighter, even though he has not fought since July 2021. He became the first person in the organization to hold two championship belts at the same time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His best win was against longtime featherweight campion Jose Aldo in Dec. 2015. McGregor won the fight with a knockout punch just 13 seconds into the bout.

After that, he had an epic two fights against Nate Diaz, who is fighting Jake Paul in a boxing match in August. McGregor beat Diaz by majority decision in their second fight after he lost the first by submission.

He then jumped to lightweight and won the division's championship with a technical knockout win over Eddie Alvarez. He took almost two years off the sport when he pursued a boxing match with pound-for-pound legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., which he lost by technical knockout. McGregor then lost a lightweight championship fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2018.

When McGregor last fought, he broke his leg in the first round against rival Dustin Poirier. He is expected to fight Michael Chandler, who is a coach in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.