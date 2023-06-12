Conor McGregor has pledged his allegiance to a side following the chaotic brawl at the John Gotti III vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight on Sunday night. Referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth round due to repeated trash talk and lack of discipline from both fighters. Gotti continued to throw punches at Mayweather following the stoppage and the scrap escalated into an all-out brawl between the two fighters and their fight camps.

Altercation breaks out during Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition match 😳pic.twitter.com/cfgmk7astf — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 12, 2023

The brawl had fans on Twitter up in a frenzy as they bashed John Gotti III for the childish behavior. While the fight was stopped on no actual basis besides the intention of not letting things get out of hand, both fighters have a reason to get mad for the bout being cut short. However, it's totally uncalled for to rush a defenseless opponents after the bout had already been called off.

The brawl also drew the eyes of UFC star and Mayweather's former opponent Conor McGregor. McGregor chimed in Monday afternoon on Twitter to provide his opinion on the matter.

‼️Conor McGregor says that he backs the Gotti’s after yesterday brawl in Miami. Yikes 😳#boxing pic.twitter.com/rNLfLK4O46 — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) June 12, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I back the Gotti's!”

In a since deleted voice message on Twitter, McGregor offered a short snippet of who's side he was taking in this dispute. Clearly, his message didn't go unheard because it's out on the internet forever and here we are talking about it.

Mayweather and McGregor combined for one of this highest grossing boxing PPV events of all time. The year-long lead-up to the actual fight produced some of the most memorable McGregor soundbites that still get referenced today. At the end of the day, Mayweather Jr. showed why he's undefeated in the ring, but not before cashing in on a massive payday thanks to the UFC's biggest star.

To this day, it's one of the wildest sporting events of all time and it's hilarious to see Conor McGregor still spiting Floyd Mayweather Jr. after all these years. With McGregor's return to MMA still in question, the possibility of these two meeting in the ring again could never be ruled out. For now, however, McGregor's going to continue backing the Gotti's and focusing on his upcoming opponent, Michael Chandler.