Controversial Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive quest previewed

Sony and Portkey Games caused quite a stir when they announced that there will be a Hogwarts Legacy PS exclusive quest. However, neither of the two is budging on their decision to make a quest locked to a console. The console-exclusive quest has since been previewed in the latest Sony State of Play, giving us a glimpse of what to expect for the PlayStation-exclusive quest.

Called “The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop“, the controversial quest will allow players to follow a quest line with the reward of a Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. All additional exclusive PlayStation content can then be unlocked upon completing the dungeon associated with the quest, including the in-game Shopkeeper’s Cosmetic Set. Players who clear this content will get exclusive access to their own shop in Hogsmeade where they can sell items and gear at better rates than anywhere else in-game – a pretty hefty exclusive, if you ask me, but nothing too game-breaking.

The trailer shows scenes from the eponymous shop, which is being sold for a modest price but turns out to be haunted by an unidentified entity. It will be up to the player to uncover the mystery and figure out how they can rid the shop of its unsavory inhabitant.

Again, this content is locked behind a console. As such, only players who pick up Hogwarts Legacy on the PlayStation 4 or the PlayStation 5 will be able to do the quest line and unlock the content associated with the quest. This caused quite the stir among fans who have expressed their dissatisfaction with this arrangement. After all, the greater majority of players would be playing on Xbox or PC, which means a large majority of players will not have access to this content. Many have also called out Sony for their supposedly disgusting business practice of locking content as console exclusives, all the while contesting the Activision Blizzard acquisition of Microsoft in fear of Call of Duty eventually becoming an Xbox exclusive.