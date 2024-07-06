As Copa America 2024 rolls on American manager Jesse Marsch is heading to the semifinals. The problem — from a U.S. fan perspective — is that he’s doing it with Canada and not the USMNT. Canada beat Venezuela 4-3 in penalties (after a 1-1- draw) for a trip to the final four, and that made the difference between Marsch and embattled USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter even more stark.

Marsch, the Racine, Wisconsin native and Princeton alum had coached around the world, last managing Leeds United in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. After that stint — while the USMNT was rehiring Berhalter — Marsch was hired by our neighbors to the north.

Now, Marsch has the Canadians in a great position, making the Copa America semifinal alongside reigning World Cup champion Argentina and the winners of Colombia vs. Panama and Brazil vs. Uruguay.

U.S. fans have taken note of Marsch and Canada’s success, and many online are not happy that the U.S. Soccer Federation passed on the manager in favor of another run with Berhalter.

“The guy @ussoccer should've hired instead that muppet Gregg Berhalter reached the semifinals of the Copa America with Canada while the USMNT got grouped on home soil,” X/Twitter user @MikeJPagan wrote after the Canada vs. Venezuela match. “This federation continues to embarrass itself. #BerhalterOut”

“We didn’t even get out of group stage. They made the semi Finals of COPA AMERICA!!!!That puts them in a conversation with potentially Brazil, Argentina and Colombia,” @coachchetmanley chimed in. “If that isn’t a wake up call for USMNT that CANADA is doing this? Idk what else will be.”

“Canada went from crashing out at the group stages at the World Cup to a Copa America semi-final in 18 months. They did it with a manager that WANTED to come coach the USMNT,” @MLS_Buzz added to the conversation. “Turns out hiring a guy who has actually won at club level is better than someone who’s just a pro yapper.”

The USMNT putting up such a poor performance while hosting Copa America is a major red flag, and it may ultimately cost Berhalter his job as the federation panics ahead of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Unfortunately for The States, Marsch is under contract with Canada through that World Cup.

Jesse Marsch was a perfect candidate for USMNT manager

Jesse Marsch attended Jerome I. Case High School just outside of Racine before heading to New Jersey to attend Princeton and play soccer.

After college, Marsch was a third-round pick of D.C. United in the 1996 MLS College Draft and went on to play 12 seasons in MLS for D.C., Chicago Fire, and Chivas USA. He also had two caps for the USMNT. The first came in 2001 for manager Bruce Arena, and the second was under Bob Bradley, who Marsch played for at Princeton, D.C., and Chivas USA as well.

Following his retirement in 2009, Marsch joined Bradley’s USMNT staff as an assistant. From there, the manager went on to become the head coach of MLS’s Montreal Impact, an assistant at his alma mater, head coach of the New York Red Bulls, an assistant for Germany’s RB Leipzig, head coach in Austria at Red Bull Salzburg, head coach of RB Leipzig, and head coach at Leeds United in England.

During his time at Leeds, Marsch managed a handful of top USMNT players including Tyler Adams, Brendan Aaronson, and Weston McKinnie.

All this made Jesse Marsch a perfect candidate to coach the USMNT heading into the next World Cup, which Canada realized and U.S. soccer simply didn't.