Lionel Messi and the Argentina national soccer team already solidified their legacies on the global stage after finally winning the World Cup in 2022, but now they are on the precipice of capturing immortality. La Albiceleste defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night in MetLife Stadium to advance to the Copa America Final.

They await the victor of Wednesday's showdown between Uruguay and Colombia. If Argentina can win the tournament for a second consecutive time, they will have claimed three straight international crowns. Breathing that rarefied air would launch this squad into the same all-time great conversation as the late-2000s and early-2010s Spain team.

Regardless of how everything concludes in the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday, Argentina is a certified juggernaut that will forever be remembered. And Messi will be considered the consensus greatest player to ever lace up a pair of cleats.

“It’s crazy what this group did, what the Argentine national team has been doing,” Messi said, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “It’s not easy to be in a final again. We need to enjoy, enjoy every moment.”

The 37-year-old iced the game by scoring Argentina's second goal in the 51st minute of the semifinal matchup. He made his opponent pay for an errant pass in the danger zone and tapped in a pass from Enzo Fernandez for his first goal of the 2024 Copa America. Even at less than full strength– had been dealing with a leg injury— Lionel Messi found a way to make more history and captivate the masses.

His legacy, and that of the entire group, just keeps soaring to absurd heights. And to think that this man briefly retired from the national team in 2016 after losing to Chile in the Copa Final. Life is funny, huh.

Can Lionel Messi, Argentina be stopped?

Messi is naturally the face of this historic run, but Argentina boasts plenty of individuals worthy of the spotlight. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a terrific save at the end of the first half to keep his team in the driver's seat, Julian Alvarez broke loose for the first goal in the 22nd minute and manager Lionel Scaloni made sure his guys executed the game plan accordingly.

It is easy to take for granted this win, especially given Canada's huge underdog status entering the matchup, but Messi knows how unforgiving the Copa America can be from his past triumphs and pitfalls.

“It is a difficult cup, very tough, with heavy temperatures,” he said. “That we are in a final again is something to highlight.”

The end is near for Lionel Messi, and by extension this iteration of Argentinian soccer, but he, his teammates and their countless fans are soaking up all the excitement that comes from this legendary era. That does not mean it is time to celebrate, however.

This nation has never won back-to-back Copa America championships. While there will be pressure on La Albiceleste to finish the job, it is safe to say that the crowd will overwhelmingly be in their corner. Argentina hopes to sprinkle just a little more magic on the pitch Sunday night.