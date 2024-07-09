Argentina's national football team is gearing up for a crucial semi-final match in the Copa America against Canada. Despite fitness concerns surrounding their star player, Lionel Messi, coach Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that Messi will be on the field. Scaloni’s confidence in Messi’s ability and contribution to the team remains unwavering, even when the legendary player isn't at full fitness.

Messi, now 37, faced a thigh injury that caused him to miss Argentina’s last group-stage match against Peru. This injury also made him a doubtful participant for the quarter-final against Ecuador. However, Messi not only played the entire 90 minutes of that match but also participated in the penalty shootout despite missing a spot-kick. Coach Scaloni, however, has no second thoughts about Messi’s participation in the upcoming semi-final against Canada.

Lionel Scaloni's trust in Lionel Messi’s resilience

Scaloni expressed his absolute trust in Messi’s resilience and readiness in a pre-match press conference. He said, “99% of the time, Messi is fit to play. It's never happened to me that he's not fit to play. Every time he's come out on the pitch, he's fit to play. For Canada, he's fit to play, without a doubt.”

Argentina's decision-making regarding Messi is straightforward. He explained that if Messi is fit, he plays from the start; if not, he still plays for at least 30 minutes. “When he's fit, he always plays. There are no doubts. Who would have any doubts? I'm the coach, so I have no doubts,” Scaloni added. This clear stance showcases the coach's firm belief in Messi's unparalleled impact on the team, regardless of his physical condition.

Scaloni also emphasized that Messi’s presence on the pitch, even when not at full strength, is invaluable. “I take responsibility for that but I have no doubts. It's true that that won't ever weigh on me. I know what he can give us even if he's not in optimal condition. I wouldn't make the grave mistake of not putting him on the pitch, knowing that he gives us a lot. That’s indisputable,” he stated.

Messi’s potential last international competition adds an emotional element to the tournament. With the next World Cup in 2026, Messi will be 39 years old, making this Copa America possibly his final major international outing. Argentina, aiming for their fourth Copa America final in the last decade, is determined to make every match count.

Argentina's determination and Lionel Messi’s legacy

Their determination to reach the final is palpable as Argentina advances through the tournament. The team has shown remarkable resilience and skill, and Messi has been at the heart of their success. His leadership and experience provide an invaluable asset to the squad, and Scaloni's faith in him is evident.

Scaloni’s words reflect a deep respect for Messi’s contributions: “I know what he can give us even if he's not in optimal condition. I wouldn't make the grave mistake of not putting him on the pitch, knowing that he gives us a lot.” This sentiment underscores Messi's unique role in the team’s dynamics and future strategy.

Argentina’s journey in this Copa America is closely watched by fans and critics alike. With Messi leading the charge, the team is just one game away from the final, and their chances look promising. Regardless of the outcome against Canada, Argentina will play at least one more match, ensuring that fans get to witness Messi’s brilliance on the international stage yet again.

As Argentina prepares for the semi-final clash against Canada, the focus remains on Messi’s fitness and Scaloni’s unwavering confidence in his star player. This Copa America could be a defining moment in Messi’s illustrious career, and Argentina is ready to give it their all. Scaloni’s confidence in Messi and the team’s determination paint a hopeful picture for Argentina’s chances in the tournament. The nation eagerly awaits to see their beloved number 10 lead them to glory once again, reinforcing Messi’s legendary status in football history.