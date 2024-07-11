Emotions ran high on Tuesday as ten-man Colombia edged out Uruguay 1-0 in the Copa America semifinal, securing their first final appearance in 23 years. The heated match ended with chaotic scenes extending into the stands rivaling the notorious Malice in the Palace.

Chaos erupted postgame in Charlotte as several Uruguay players stormed into the stands at Bank of America Stadium and clashed with Colombian fans.

In a match marked by seven yellow cards and one red, players from both sides engaged in a scrum on the field at the final whistle. Darwin Núñez and around a dozen of his Uruguay teammates went into the stands, where fans were brawling. A video captured Núñez striking a fan wearing Colombian team colors.

The cause of the Uruguay, Colombia brawl

Uruguay's José María Giménez addressed the broadcast after the altercation, alleging that the brawl was triggered by harassment of Uruguay players' families by a group of Colombian fans.

The violence followed a frustrating defeat for Uruguay, which was competing for a spot in the final to challenge Argentina for its first Copa América title since 2011. Instead, Uruguay will face Canada in the third-place game on Saturday, likely without several players due to impending disciplinary actions stemming from the brawl.

Hours before kickoff, the downtown streets of North Carolina were bustling with enthusiastic fans in vibrant yellow Colombia jerseys.

One goal was enough for Jefferson Lerma and Colombia

Uruguay, was expected to overcome Colombia in the semifinal, but faltered in the 40th minute when Jefferson Lerma headed in a stunning corner kick from James Rodriguez.

Their chances of mounting a comeback were boosted early in the second half when Colombia's Daniel Muñoz fouled Manuel Ugarte, resulting in a second yellow card and reducing his team to 10 men against Uruguay's 11.

Muñoz was booked twice by Mexican referee César Ramos during the match. His first yellow card came in the 31st minute for a reckless slide tackle on Maximiliano Araújo, and his second was issued for elbowing Manuel Ugarte in the stomach.

Rodríguez received a yellow card in the 55th minute for disputing with Ramos when the referee did not stop play after Richard Ríos was kicked on the shin by Darwin Núñez.

Ríos was taken off on a stretcher, returned to the match, then went down again in another challenge and was substituted in the 62nd minute. Rodríguez was also substituted at the same time to ensure he remained eligible for the final.

Uruguay's near misses

Uruguay's all-time leading goal scorer, Luis Suárez, came on as a substitute in the 66th minute and struck the outside of the post with a shot in the 71st minute.

Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas didn't face his first shot on goal until he saved Nicolás de la Cruz's attempt in the 68th minute.

Colombia's Mateus Uribe, who came on as a second-half substitute, missed an open shot wide in the 88th minute. Then, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Uribe's attempt struck the body of sliding goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and deflected off the crossbar.

The game took place in 90-degree heat on a field that had been converted from artificial turf to grass in the weeks leading up to the match.

Defending champions Argentina will face Colombia on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, Florida. La Albiceleste are aiming for a record 16th Copa America title and hope to become only the second country, after Spain from 2008 to 2012, to win three consecutive major championships.