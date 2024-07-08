Colombia will battle Uruguay in the Copa America Semifinals on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re here to share our Copa America odds series, make a Colombia-Uruguay prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Colombia shut out Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. Amazingly, they were nearly unstoppable in this one, firing at will. Jhon Cordoba started things off on a header off a pass from James Rodriguez to put the Colombians up in the eighth minute. Then, Rodriguez got a penalty kick opportunity in the 15th minute, converting it to make it 2-0.

Colombia struck again in the 41st minute when Luis Diaz scored off another assist from Rodriguez. Later, Richard Rios tallied a goal off a feed from Daniel Munoz to make it 4-0. Colombia added insult to injury in the 90th minute when Miguel Borja had a penalty kick to make it 5-0, which would be the final score.

Uruguay defeated Brazil 0 (4)-0 (2) to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2011. Somehow, they overcame a heavily favored Brazilian squad and did not allow a single goal. This showdown went a full 90 minutes, with neither team managing a single goal. Therefore, this meant penalty kicks.

Federico Valverde started things off for Uruguay with a penalty-kick conversion before Eder Militao missed his chance to give Uruguay the early advantage. Then, Rodrigo Bentancur and Andreas Pereira each converted for their squad to make it 2-1. Uruguay took a commanding 3-1 lead when Giorgian De Arrascaeta converted his chance, and Douglas Luz missed his.

Uruguay missed their next chance, and Brazil looked like they had a chance after Gabriel Martinelli scored. But Manuel Ugarte finished it off for Uruguay, sending them to the semifinals with a game-winning conversion.

Colombia: -106

Uruguay: -114

Colombia 3-Way Moneyline: +185

Uruguay 3-Way Moneyline: +180

Draw 3-Way Moneyline: +185

Over 2.5 goals: +164

Under 2.5 goals: -205

How to Watch Colombia vs. Uruguay

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Colombia Will Win

No one was really mentioning Colombia among the threats to win it all. When we made our Copa America prediction article, we had Argentina and Uruguay (still alive) as the top contenders. While we also had Brazil as a favorite, we also expressed concerns about their inability to score without Neymar. Yet, Colombia was not one of our top contenders.

But here they are in the semifinals. Cordoba had a goal to start things hot. However, the star of the show was Rodriguez, who had his fingerprints all over the field. Rodriguez now has one goal and five assists over four Copa America matches. Ultimately, he will be the key to victory.

Diaz, Rios, and Borja all scored goals. Thus, they showed what they could do on the pitch and displayed how dangerous they were all over the field. Colombia finished with five shots on goal. Likewise, they had a 52-percent possession rate and four corner-kick chances. The only downside was the one yellow card they had.

Colombia will win this match if its best players, led by Rodriguez, can continue to spring offensively. The defense must then continue to tackle efficiently and not give Uruguay too many chances.

Why Uruguay Will Win

Darwin Nunez led Uruguay a few weeks ago. However, he was quiet in this one. But Nunez still has two goals in four matches and could easily become a factor in this one. Luis Suarez is no longer a starter on this national squad. Instead, he is a key reserve off the bench for the national team.

Uruguay had nine shots, but only one hit the net. Other problems included a 42-percent possession rate and 25 fouls. Likewise, they could not convert on their six corner-kick attempts. Uruguay also had two yellow cards and one red card.

But Uruguay’s biggest challenge to winning this match is controlling the flow of the game and not allowing Colombia’s speed to overtake them. Yes, they were considered favorites when this tournament began.

Uruguay will win this match if Nunez can lead them through with a strong offensive performance. Ultimately, that means making significant passes and playing keep away from Colombia.

Final Colombia-Uruguay Prediction & Pick

Colombia looks almost impossible to beat right now. Remarkably, they have averaged 2.75 goals over four Copa America matches and scored at least three goals twice. Moreover, they even went eye for eye with Brazil in the group stage, finishing with a 1-1 draw. Uruguay has averaged 2.25 goals over its four matches, yet it has struggled to score over the last two. But their defense has only allowed one goal through these four matches. We will stick with one of our original picks and side with Uruguay to eek by.

Final Colombia-Uruguay Prediction & Pick: Uruguay: -114