Aaliyah is one of the romance options in Coral Island. Check out this guide to learn how to romance Aaliyah.

Coral Island – Aaliyah

“The eldest sibling, Aaliyah was the queen of pranks growing up. She’s now in the air force, training to be an astronaut.”

Aaliyah resides at the Fishensips with the rest of her family. She can sometimes be seen playing volleyball on the beach with her friend Chaem.

How to Romance Aaliyah in Coral Island

You can befriend, and eventually romance, Aaliyah by raising their heart levels. This is mostly done by giving them gifts that they like, or any of the Universally Loved and Universally Liked items.

You can give each NPC a maximum of 1 gift per day and 2 gifts per week, resetting on Sundays. To do this, the player must equip the item to be gifted on their hotbar and interact with the Gift button prompt as they approach the NPC.

As you progress the Hearts of a candidate, Heart Events may occur, allowing you to learn more about the character.

Talking to an NPC for the first time in the day grants 35 Heart Points. The required points to progress Hearts are as follows:

1 Heart – 350

2-4 Hearts – 450 each

5 Hearts – 525

6-10 Hearts – 625 each

Best Gifts for Aaliyah

Here is a comprehensive list of items that are considered universal in how the NPCs receive them as gifts. The following overrides this universal list.

Aaliyah Loves the following items:

White hibiscus

Strawberry

Eggplant lasagna

Chocolate chip muffins

Hummus

Gesha coffee

Large gesha coffee

Aaliyah likes the following gifts:

Turnip

Coconut

Hates:

Brussel sprouts

Scrambled eggs

Artichoke kimchi

Aaliyah’s Schedule

Regular Schedule

Monday, Thursday, Friday 06:10 – Leaves home to work out at the Lake. 11:40 – Has lunch at the lake. 14:05 – Leaves the lake to read book at Raja’s Coffee Corner. 18:20 – Leaves the coffee shop to return to the tavern and watch TV in the living room. 21:00 – Goes to bed.

Tuesday 06:10 – Leaves home to go play volleyball with Chaem at the beach. 12:20 – Eats lunch at the beach. 14:10 – Leaves the beach to read book at Raja’s Coffee Corner. 17:50 – Leaves to return to the tavern and watch TV in the living room. 22:00 – Goes to bed.

Wednesday 06:20 – Leaves home to play volleyball with Chaem at the beach. 13:10 – Eats lunch at the beach. 17:10 – Leaves the beach to go to the tavern to work. 23:50 – Goes to bed.

Saturday 07:10 – Leaves home to drink coffee at the coffee shop. 10:10 – Goes to the square in front of the Community Center to work out. 13:05 – Leaves to read a book at the park. 18:10 – Leaves to play pool at the tavern. 23:40 – Goes to bed.

Sunday 07:10 – Leaves home to drink coffee and read at the coffee shop. 10:00 – Goes to the square in front of the Community Center to work out. 13:20 – Leaves to read a book at the park. 18:00 – Leaves to play darts at the tavern. 23:45 – Goes to bed.



Seasonal Differences

Summer: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 06:10 – Leaves home to skip stones. 12:20 – Eats lunch at the beach. 14:10 – Goes to the coffee shop to read. 17:50 – Leaves to return to the tavern and watch TV in the living room. 22:00 – Goes to bed.

Winter: Wednesday 06:20 – Leaves home to play volleyball with Chaem at the beach. 13:10 – Eats lunch at the beach. 18:10 – Leaves the beach to go to the tavern to work. 23:50 – Goes to bed.



Rainy or Snowy Weather

07:00 – Leaves her room to cook breakfast in the kitchen.

12:30 – Cleaning tables at the tavern.

18:00 – Playing pool at the tavern.

23:50 – Goes to bed.

Aaliyah Heart Events

Hearts: 3 Day/Time: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: In front of Sam’s General Store

Hearts: 5 Day/Time: Any (18:00–23:59) Location: Fishensips

Hearts: 6 Day/Time: Any (09:00–15:00) Location: Fishensips

Hearts: 6 Day/Time: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: Graveyard

Hearts: 7 Day/Time: Any (09:00–17:00) Location: In front of Fishensips

Hearts: 7 Day/Time: Any (06:00–13:00) Location: Garden Lane

Hearts: 8 Day/Time: Any (18:00–23:59) Location: Fishensips

Hearts: 8 Day/Time: Sunny weather (09:00–17:00) Location: Hot Spring Bamboo forest

Hearts: 10 Day/Time: Sunny weather (09:00–15:00) Location: Beach

Hearts: 10 Day/Time: 3 days after proposal (06:00–07:00) Location: Farm



Coral Island is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.