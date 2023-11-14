After a tough World Series loss, The Diamondbacks still have an insane NL Rookie of the Year win with Corbin Carroll after Wade Miley's run.

Corbin Carroll came into form just in time for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Torey Lovullo's squad was just second in the NL West but his heroics brought them all the way to a matchup atop baseball immortality against the Texas Rangers. They would end up falling short in the World Series but he still notched an insane feat over Wade Miley with his NL Rookie of the Year win.

The Diamondbacks have an NL Rookie of the Year and he goes by the name of Corbin Carroll. He became the first player in the franchise to win NL Rookie of the Year, per Mark Feinsand of the MLB. The highest a Diamondbacks player ever got to getting the hardware was Wade Miley. He would eventually fall short and finish as a runner-up to Bryce Harper in the 2012 race.

Carroll's award is very well-deserved. He was able to crack the rotation of Torey Lovullo despite the often ruthless substitutions of the Diamondbacks manager. He repaid this by performing amazingly when given the opportunity. Carroll was at-bat 565 times for 2023. This notched him 116 runs and 76 RBI. This along with 161 hits and a .285 batting average make him a lethal threat for years to come.

The perfect season could have been achieved for the young Diamondbacks player had they triumphed in the World Series against the Rangers. But, it was just not their time yet nor were they ready to finish off an eager opposing squad. Hopefully, they can make a run for it again come next the next MLB season.