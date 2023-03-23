The community pointed out some features that the long-awaited Counter Strike 2 could have taken from VALORANT. Check them out here.

Counter Strike 2 Features from VALORANT

The CS community has long been waiting for Counter Strike 2, since rumors about game engine Source 2 years ago. Now that it’s finally here and there is the Limited Test ongoing, there are some features that CS2 might have taken from VALORANT, the other top competitor in the FPS scene.

Given that the two are quite similar games in their core, there are many similarities to look at. We had to look at the minutiae of things to find the subtle additions to CS2.

Sound Radius

VALORANT displays the sound radius in the minimap in the form of a thin circle centered around your character. This displays the range in which your footsteps can be heard, giving you an easy indication when you should start Shift-walking to get into position sneakily.

It seems Counter Strike 2 took inspiration from VALORANT with this specific feature, as they also implemented a similar one. A ring around your character will be shown in the minimap, and enemies within range can hear your actions. The difference here is that while VALORANT’s sound radius only appears while running, CS2’s sound radius also appears while doing other actions such as jumping, scoping in on the AWP (seen below, with a much smaller ring), reloading, and more. These rings in CS2 can also coexist, meaning your minimap can have more than one sound radius displayed at the same time.

Kill Indicators

One thing that VALORANT did amazingly was make getting a kill incredibly satisfying with a visual indicator on top of a sound indicator. While CS2 did not copy VALORANT exactly in this aspect, there is now a stack of cards that appears in the middle of your HUD that increases by one card per kill in the round. Once you reach 5 kills you get an, you guessed it, ace.

HUD Positioning

Counter Strike 2 also repositioned its HUD to display health and ammo closer to the center of the monitor rather than the edges, which makes for better readability while in-game. Unfortunately for them, VALORANT figured this out sooner and now the two have similar looking HUDs. Long-time players of CS:GO also have some readjusting to do when it comes to where to look for the pertinent information you want in your screen.