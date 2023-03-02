The recent NVIDIA Driver update may have contained a leak pointing towards the existence of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) Source 2, or CSGO 2.

It all started when Twitter user Aquarius (@aquaismissing) showed that the latest NVIDIA Drivers included a new Game Profile called Counter-strike 2. Game Profiles, for those not familiar, change up various graphics settings for games outside of that game’s options menu. Aquarius noted that the profile in the NVIDIA Control Panel included two executables: csgos2.exe, as well as cs2.exe.

This was further corroborated by Gabe Follower (@gabefollower), who also showed that other NVIDIA drivers have also added support for the two executables.  Not just that, but the latest GeForce Experience also included a config for said executables.

It is important to note, however, that this does not confirm the existence of CSGO Source 2, or even just CSGO 2. The existence of a profile does not necessarily mean that the game is on the way. However, various games did get leaked in a similar manner in the past. Despite this, still, take this news with a grain of salt.

That’s all the information we have about the potential CSGO Source 2 leak thanks to the NVIDIA Driver update. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.