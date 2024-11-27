The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have activated wide receiver Brandin Cooks from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the New York Giants, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Cowboys are looking to build off of their upset win over the Washington Commanders last week, and having Brandin Cooks back from injury is a boost. It will help out quarterback Cooper Rush, who is trying to keep things afloat for Dallas with Dak Prescott out for the remainder of the season. Cooks is back after previously having arthroscopic surgery due to a knee infection.

