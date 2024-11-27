The Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders are two teams that could potentially be looking for new head coaches, depending on how their seasons end. One name that has continued to pop up is Bill Belichick, who wasn't able to land a job after parting ways with the New England Patriots last season. There's a chance that he can circle back after this season, and the Cowboys and Raiders could be interested, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

“I also think there will be interest in Belichick,” Graziano wrote. “I don't buy the idea of him in Dallas, where Jerry Jones is and always will be the GM and likes being the face of the franchise. And I don't buy him with the Giants, who don't know who their quarterback is going to be and have always kept their coach and GM in separate responsibility silos.”

“As for Dallas, some candidates will be turned off by the spotlight and all that goes into working for Jones,” Fowler wrote. “But the Joneses have a strong relationship with Belichick, who values what the NFL's historical brands bring. The Cowboys are certainly that, and if anything, a Belichick-Cowboys marriage would be high entertainment. Belichick — if the Cowboys moved on from Mike McCarthy — would also inherit a roster that's not far away.”

Could Bill Belichick find a coaching gig in the offseason?

Bill Belichick could possibly be the biggest coaching candidate this offseason with several jobs possibly being vacant. Not only could the Cowboys part ways with Mike McCarthy and the Raiders part ways with Antonio Pierce, but the New Orleans Saints will be looking for a head coach as well after firing Dennis Allen in the middle of the season. Also, the New York Jets will be in the market for a head coach after firing Robert Saleh.

One of the reasons teams possibly didn't want to hire Belichick this past offseason was that he wanted a lot of control in the organization. It's not certain if he'll ask for the same this time around, but Belichick is known for running an older style of football that doesn't translate with how things are done now.

Regardless of that, Belichick has the resume that any coach would want, and that alone should help him get a job on a team that is desperate to win. There will be a lot of options to choose from, but the main thing to consider is if those teams will want Belichick.