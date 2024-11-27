The Dallas Cowboys are not having the 2024 season they imagined in the offseason. Dallas is 4-7 heading into Week 13 and is firmly on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. The rest of the regular season feels little hopeless because Dak Prescott is on injured reserve.

That doesn't mean the future is doomed. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons shared some optimism on Wednesday, hyping up WR KaVontae Turpin on The Edge with Micah Parsons.

“The thing that surprised me today was Turp told me he was 28 today, so we might not see a decade of Turp but we should really appreciate where he’s heading because Turk could really be great,” Parsons said. “I think he’s flash, but he’s starting to put it together and I think in another 5 years he’s going to have a Devin Hester impact where people don’t want to kick it to him at all. They’re going to find ways not to have him return or anything because he leads the league in kick return, average kick return yardage. I think he’s doing pretty well in punt returns too but I think there’s no doubt about hit he’s been the best specialist this year.”

Parsons may be onto something here.

Turpin does lead the NFL in kick return yards with 762 yards. The next closest is Panthers' Raheem Blackshear with 679 yards. Turpin's amazing 99-yard kick return touchdown against the Commanders certainly helped his numbers.

For reference, Hester had five kick off return TDs and 14 punt returns TDs in his NFL career. Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson is the all-time leader in kick return touchdowns with nine.

Turpin has only played in the NFL for three seasons despite being 28 years old. He played college football at TCU, where he set a school record with six special teams TDs. Then he bounced around between multiple lower-level leagues before landing with the Cowboys in 2022.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb makes honest admission about 2024 season

One Cowboys player who has not lived up to expectations in 2024 is WR CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb, who signed a massive contract extension with the Cowboys this offseason, is having a down year statistically after a monster campaign in 2023.

Lamb made a painfully honest admission on Tuesday about some of his injury issues this season.

“This is definitely one of the toughest years for me, body-wise. But that ain’t stopping nothing. That’s for sure,” Lamb said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Lamb admitted that he is dealing with nagging injuries this season, which could account for some of his struggles. Dallas' ineptitude, plus Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, are also significant factors.

“I’m banged up, I’m not even going to lie to you,” Lamb added. “I’m willing to do whatever, to go out there and do whatever to have my presence felt… I am all for the team winning, as you can tell.”

Next up for the Cowboys is a must-win game against the Giants on Thanksgiving.