The Dallas Cowboys have done good work throughout the 2023 NFL offseason, and they will enter the upcoming season hoping that they can finally find their way to the promised land (the Super Bowl) this season. Two players who will play a big role in whether or not that is possible are CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs.

Lamb and Diggs both entered the NFL in 2020 with the Cowboys, and have gone on to become two of the players at their respective positions. While that is nice, Dallas needs to be prepared for the pair of hefty extensions they will have to shell out to keep these guys in town. While the Cowboys have touched base with both players, it doesn't sound like either of them are in a rush to hammer out an extension any time soon.

Via Todd Archer:

“Stephen Jones said the Cowboys have ‘touched base,' with the agents for CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Terence Steele in hopes of getting deals done. While hopeful, he also acknowledged players have been generally more willing to wait recently since the price seems to go up.”

It isn't necessarily surprising to see that both Lamb and Diggs are hoping their prices will continue to go up as a result of a strong 2023 campaign, but it is a good sign that the two sides have at least been in contact so far. Extensions won't be reached anytime soon, but it looks like both Lamb and Diggs are open to the possibility of working something out with Dallas in the future.