Seems like the Dallas Cowboys are always trying to put out fires. Included in the recent mix are CeeDee Lamb pining over second-half woes for the team, and Dak Prescott trying to tamp down the embers of an in-game exchange with Lamb. And now, running back Ezekiel Elliott has complained to coaches over his role in the offense.

How ’bout them me-first Cowboys??

Once a star for the Cowboys, Elliott spent 2023 in New England before returning to the team for this season. However, five games into the year, Elliott appears to have become a full-time backup as Rico Dowdle took a major step into a starting role with a big game against the Steelers.

Dowdle rushed for 87 yards on 20 carries and also caught a touchdown pass in the 20-17 victory. The Cowboys have gone a franchise-record 19 games without a 100-yard rusher, and Dowdle’s game mark the closest run at it during that span.

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott not a happy camper?

With Dowdle breaking loose, where does that leave Elliott? He has gained a paltry 98 yards on 30 rushing attempts with one touchdown. Further hindering Elliott’s role, fullback Hunter Luepke has seen plenty of backfield action.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, the self-appointed mouthpiece of the organization, said he doesn’t know what the future holds for Elliott, according to espn.com.

“It's a long season,” Jones said before repeating himself. “It's a long season. And so judiciously managing snaps of veteran players is a big part of the whole show.”

Nobody, maybe not even Elliott, expected the workload the veteran runner had in first go-round with the Cowboys. But Elliott said he believes he should have more than 30 carries after five games.

“I think everyone wants to see the ball more,” Elliott said. “(It’s) just the way the games have played out and just us getting behind and not really just being able to run the ball.”

Fortunately, Elliott hasn’t let his dissatisfaction hinder his practice effort, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I think we're seeing the best of Zeke in my time with him,” McCarthy said. “He's a great teammate. He's probably one of the most popular players in the locker room. He brings great energy each and every day. And sometimes the games don't reflect what's going on in practice.”

But it remains to be seen if Elliott can maintain his good-teammate role if the Cowboys elevate Dalvin Cook from the practice squad and further limit his time on the field.