The Dallas Cowboys have been on a rollercoaster to start the season, but the good thing is that they've won their last two games. In order for them to continue to be successful, they'll have to find ways to get CeeDee Lamb involved in the second half. When asked about why his numbers are down in the second half, Lamb said the other teams are making adjustments.

“What happens is we pop off early on and obviously no one wants to see that for the second half of the game, so they do a great job of making halftime adjustments. … “It’s cool, I got to find different ways to be effective in the game. I understand that. And I will. When my time comes, best believe it’s gonna be big,” Lamb said.

Everybody is waiting for the breakout game from Lamb this season, and there's a chance that it could happen in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions.

CeeDee Lamb looking to overcome Cowboys' second-half struggles

The Cowboys are 3-2, but there have been some very close games that they've won, which could have gone the other way. Both sides of the ball have had their struggles, but the offense has to come alive at some point, and it starts with CeeDee Lamb. He and Dak Prescott have connected a few times this season, but it looks like they're still trying to get on the same page.

Many people saw their interaction on the bench during their Week 5 game against the Steelers, where Lamb went over to Prescott and uttered some words at him after throwing an interception. Weeks ago, Lamb shared that he and Prescott are good, and he looks at him like a brother.

“Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger,” Lamb said. “Don't let what's out there fool you. We're brothers to the end. We know that we're all we got, and I tip my hat off to him. I got the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother.”

Lamb is due for a big game, and the next chance he has is against the Lions, who have been rolling this season. The Lions can put up a lot of points, so if the Cowboys want to get into a high-scoring contest with them, Lamb will definitely have to be involved. The thing that's more important for them is being able to get the win.