Who knows what CeeDee Lamb said to Dak Prescott after an ugly pre-halftime interception against the Steelers on Sunday night? But Prescott made sure it didn’t matter in the win-loss department by engineering a late game-winning drive. However, the duo tried to clarify the viral exchange in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 contest.

Lamb said he wanted a different type of pass in that situation, according to a post on X by John Machota of The Athletic.

“CeeDee Lamb confirmed that in the sideline video from Sunday night, he was telling Dak Prescott: “Jump balls, Four. Jump balls and I got you.”

And Prescott verified the situation, according to Jonah Javad.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on what CeeDee Lamb said to him Sunday night after throwing his 2nd INT: “[CeeDee] literally said, ‘Jump ball, 4. Jump ball.’Y’all can read lips to save y’all’s lives.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb had a tough night

When Lamb catches only five of nine targets, it’s typically not a good night for the superstar receiver. And when he finishes a game with 62 yards and no touchdowns, that’s more evidence things didn’t go his way.

But to think there’s a problem between Lamb and Prescott is quite silly. Lamb is one of the most targeted receivers in the NFL. Prescott is feeding him constantly. There seems to be no reason for the Cowboys' Lamb to ever be unhappy with Prescott.

Of course, the exchange might have been misinterpreted because of a previous sideline tiff between the receiver and quarterback. This one came during a Cowboys' loss to the Ravens. After the game, Lamb tried to clear the air, according to a post on X by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“CeeDee Lamb on his relationship with Dak Prescott after the two were seen exchanging passionate words on the sideline on (Sept. 22): “Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger. Don't let what's out there fool you. We're brothers to the end. We know that we're all we got, and I tip my hat off to him. I got the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother.”

Lamb got a late start in 2024 as he held out for a new contract. But he suited up in Week 1 for the Cowboys, and has produced 25 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on the season. That tracks out to 1,285 yards, which is well off his pace of 1,749 yards last year. But it’s still a good total and would be the third-highest of his five-year NFL career. One down note so far for Lamb is touchdowns. He has only two, which puts him on a pace for only seven. That would be the lowest since year No. 2 in the league.