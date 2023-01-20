The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he will be rooting for Brian Daboll’s squad to clinch the biggest win of its season.

When asked during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” show whether the Eagles should be “worried” about the Giants, Irvin touched on just why he is conflicted with his pick for the game.

“That’s a question that I would have to really sit and think, ‘Do I answer this with my heart or my head?'” Irvin said. “My heart wants to say, ‘You saw what Daniel Jones did, he played a great game. We got a shot to go take out Philly and San Francisco like we did in ‘92 and then if Daniel Jones plays like that, we can have that game here, NFC Championship game.’

“My heart says all of that. But my head says, ‘Nah, stop playing Mike.’ No way Philly is going to lose this game after having that season, but it is three times in a row. So, let’s see, and let’s hope that maybe New York is going to do what Arizona did to us one time and knock Philly off.”

The Eagles came away with wins in both of their regular season meetings against the Giants this past year. For one, the reigning NFC East champions cruised to a 48-22 road victory over the Giants in Week 14. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had his way in the divisional matchup, as he recorded two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. Overall, Philadelphia tallied 437 total yards in the contest.

In the big picture, the Giants head into Saturday looking to lock up a spot in the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2011 season. On the other hand, the Eagles are aiming to reach the NFC title game for the eighth time in franchise history.