The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in the first day of the NFC’s Divisional Round in Philly on Saturday night, with a spot in the NFC Championship on the line.

After a gutsy 31-24 win for Daniel Jones and the Giants over the 13-5 Minnesota Vikings last weekend, they’ll be in for another tough test at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on Saturday. It’s the first time the Giants will be playing in a Divisional Round game since they marched all the way to a Super Bowl title in 2011, and they’ll have to overcome Jalen Hurts and the NFL-best 14-3 Eagles to do it.

Although the Giants proved they can hang with the best teams in the NFC, and even beat them, they’ll be on the road in a hostile city against a well-rested team when the game kicks off just past 8:15 EST. Here are three issues that could spell disaster for the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round:

A healthy Jalen Hurts

It goes without saying that a healthy Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the world. Hurts returned for the Eagles 22-16 victory over these same Giants in Week 18, throwing for 229 yards, and the young superstar had a full week to continue rehabbing the SC joint sprain that kept him out of Weeks 16 and 17.

With a first-round bye in his back pocket, Hurts has put his injury further in the rearview mirror and even noted on Tuesday that he’s “feeling good.” While his health might not be 100 percent, the third-year quarterback is nonetheless ready to direct Philadelphia’s offense in its playoff opener, and that is a scary thought for New York Giants fans. Hurts was a top QB and MVP-candidate before he went down, and in the most important game of the Eagles season, you can bet he will come to play on Saturday night.

The Eagles relentless defense

The Philadelphia Eagles defense was one of the best units in the NFL this season; look no further than their absurd 70 sacks throughout the campaign, and you have all you need to know about the potency of this defensive attack. That includes four players with double-digit sacks. The Giants have concerning holes, like struggling rookie right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Nick Gates, which could be a real problem against that Eagles D.

If you’re looking for an under-the-radar X-factor for the Eagles, look at second-year defensive tackle Milton Williams. Williams has played some of his best football since the bye week in mid-October, with four quarterback sacks, nine tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and 29 combined tackles in those 11 games. Going up against a New York offense that wants to establish the running game, Williams could be a key factor.

Besides the excellent defensive line, the cornerback combination of Darius Slay and former Giant James Bradberry will do no favors for the middling receiver options the Giants have. Putting those two up against Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton is a matchup that the Eagles win (almost) every time, and it’ll take exceptional play from Daniel Jones and both of those receivers to step up against the excellent Slay-Bradberry combination to have a chance.

Devonta Smith and AJ Brown

While Hodgins and Slayton don’t exactly inspire confidence in Giants fans, Eagles supporters have been absolutely blessed with the receiving combination of Devonta Smith and AJ Brown this year.

Smith was exceptional throughout the season, catching seven touchdowns and eclipsing 100 receiving yards in four of the Eagles last five games. Brown was no slouch either, scoring an incredible 11 times this season, including 155, 156 and 181 yard games for the team. Just an absurd threat those two are in the Eagles attack, and maybe the best receiver stack in the NFL today.

To the Giants credit, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had a plan for Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson in the Wild Card Round, and they accomplished that mission, holding him to just seven catches for 47 yards in the contest. It helped that top cornerback Adoree’ Jackson returned to the team, and they’ll need him to play out of his mind against an excellent one-two punch for Philly.

Brown and Smith combined for nine catches, 134 yards and two touchdowns when the Eagles dismantled the Giants 48-22 in Week 14, and that was without dangerous tight end Dallas Goedert. The Giants will need to do a much better job defending the position after Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson had ten catches for 129 yards last week.

The Eagles have a plethora of passing options that can take over a game, and all three of Smith, Brown and Goedert will be locked in for the team’s first postseason contest. It’s a tough task to find a way to keep all of Philly’s pass-catching weapons in check, while simultaneously making sure Hurts doesn’t kill the Giants out of the backfield.

It’s an uphill battle for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants, who will need to overcome one of the best teams in the NFL and a raucous Philadelphia crowd if they want to advance to their first NFC Championship game since the Eli Manning days in 2011.