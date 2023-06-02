Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has made a name for himself early in his NFL career. The Penn State product has racked up 26.5 sacks through his first two seasons in the league.

However, Parsons is moving away from worrying about sack numbers. Rather, the Cowboys star is shooting some something more than an impressive stat line as he continues developing as a player.

“I'm kinda off the sack wave. I'm onto the impact wave,” Parsons told reporters, via NFL.com. “You see Aaron Donald. He can have 12 sacks, but the impact he makes is so dominant.”

It's the impact that Parsons is now shooting for. He argues that there is a difference between a high sack number and the impact you have on the field. The Cowboys star is more concerned with the latter.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You see guys who have 16-17 sacks, but they're not considered a guy. I want to be a guy, not one of the guys,” Parsons continued on Thursday.

Parsons is willing to do anything to reach the level of impact Donald has. This includes playing multiple positions to make things harder for opposing offenses when he's on the field.

Parsons had a sack goal of 15 for the 2022 season, but injuries caused him to fall just a bit short. Still, the Cowboys star played all 17 games, racking up 13.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

At the end of the day, Parsons is not content with simply targeting a number every year. “I'm not chasing for something. I'm trying to achieve and be greater than someone who is chasing,” he said.