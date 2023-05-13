Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made headlines earlier this month when he revealed that he planned to add weight in anticipation of becoming a full-time defensive end. However, this may not be the case at all.

During a press conference on Saturday, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn downplayed Parsons’ comments by noting that the two-time Pro Bowler will not be making a positional change anytime soon.

“He’s a pass-rushing linebacker,” Quinn said. “If you ever need position changes, come to me.

“What I think he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.'”

While Parsons is not labeled as a defensive end, he sure has played like one with the Cowboys. He ranked in the top five in multiple stats in the 2022 campaign, including in total blitzes (68). He also rushed the passer on 89 percent of pass snaps last season.

Parsons went on to finish in second place in the voting for the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons decided not to take part in the Cowboys’ voluntary offseason workouts. He did note earlier this month that he will rejoin the team for the start of its OTAs schedule.

Day 1 of Dallas’ OTAs schedule is set for May 22.