The Dallas Cowboys had a top-five offense in football in two of the last three seasons and did so with a balanced run and passing game. Dallas was afforded that luxury thanks to having Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the team, two dynamic backs who each topped 1,000 yards rushing twice in a Cowboys uniform.
Neither Pollard nor Elliott is on the roster anymore, which means the Cowboys have to rethink their rushing offense for 2024. The passing game remains intact with Dak Prescott under center and CeeDee Lamb out wide. Who will lead the backfield is still a mystery as the calendar flips to April.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Dallas will likely add a running back at some point, whether it be through the the draft or free agency. He mentioned the importance of getting Rico Dowdle back on a one-year deal and added “We’re not done with that room,” per Mike Garafalo.
Dowdle will compete for the starting job but Dallas will ultimately bring in other players to challenge Dowdle and become an option in the offense. Dowdle went undrafted in 2020 and has appeared in 36 games since with the Cowboys, including 16 in 2023. He scored four touchdowns and had over 500 yards from scrimmage last season, a sign that he can be productive in the NFL.
Dowdle never got to start ahead of Pollard or Elliott, but he should get an opportunity in 2024 to see the bulk of the carries in the Cowboys offense.
Cowboys 2024 offensive outlook
The Cowboys project to have a top-10 offense in football next season but some things will need to go right for that to happen. Dallas still has one of the best pass-catchers at its disposal in CeeDee Lamb, but outside of him, there isn’t much to scare opposing defenses.
The Cowboys hope Rico Dowdle can become a viable threat and reliable option in big moments throughout the season. He'll have to do so behind an offensive line that lost All-Pro tackle Tyron Smith. Dallas still has a talented line, but that is certainly a hit on their run game and the protection of Prescott.
The Cowboys might end up relying even more on the passing game in 2024, which puts pressure on the line every snap. Dallas has one of the best kickers in the league but it can’t settle for three every time it gets in the red zone.
Losing Tony Pollard will impact this Cowboys offense, but whoever is in on the running back depth chart has a shot to make everyone forget Pollard even exists.
Speaking of Pollard…
It will be a strange sight for Cowboys fans not to see Tony Pollard wearing a star on his helmet as he gallops past the line of scrimmage in 2024. After five seasons and 3,621 rushing yards later, Pollard left Dallas for Tennessee via free agency on a three-year, $24 million contract.
Following four seasons as a backup, Pollard finally took the reins of the Cowboys backfield in 2023 and rushed his way to his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. Dallas let him walk earlier this month and McCarthy spoke highly of him on Tuesday.
“I thought he had a hell of a year for us,” McCarthy said, per Jim Wyatt. “He's got a great opportunity for himself and his family in Tennessee.“Stud of a guy, a good locker room guy, and a dynamic player.”
The Cowboys are probably glad Pollard didn’t sign with an NFC team, but they might miss him more than they anticipated if the run game doesn’t continue to be above average in 2024. Dallas is a team with championship aspirations and with that comes certain expectations of the offense.
Having a mediocre rushing offense is not on the Cowboys' agenda next season.