Just about every team in the NFL has made major moves during the offseason. That is, with one glaring omission: the Dallas Cowboys. The only addition Dallas has made so far in free agency was signing middle linebacker Eric Kendricks to reunite him with Mike Zimmer, the new defensive coordinator in Big D. But the Cowboys have seen a ton of players leave in free agency. If their silence is an indication, perhaps that means they'll look to replace them during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Two of the biggest pieces the Cowboys will have to replace are Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard. Though Smith is getting up there in age, he still is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. His departure is a huge hit to an area that has been a strength for Dallas for a long time. Pollard should be a bit easier to replace due to the nature of the position. However, this draft does not have a glaring star at running back, but plenty of solid ones. Players like Graham Barton and Braelon Allen could help replace those former Cowboys stars.
Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Graham Barton's versatility should really pique the interest of the Cowboys' brass. He shined at both left tackle and center during his career at Duke. Considering that Dallas not only lost Smith but also saw starting center Tyler Biadasz walk in free agency to the division rival Washinton Commanders, getting a player who could play either of those positions would be extremely valuable. He spoke about that versatility at the NFL Combine.
Not only is Barton versatile, but he's also an exceptional player. He primarily played left tackle as a Blue Devil in 2022. In that season, Barton was the only Power Five tackle to post a grade of 85 or above as both a pass blocker and run blocker according to PFF.
Dallas drafted Tyler Smith to be their future left tackle in 2022, but he has primarily played as a guard in the NFL due to the presence of Tyron Smith. If Dallas is able to draft Barton however, it would make the most for Smith to slide to left tackle and allow the former Blue Devil to step in as Dallas' new center. Barton would be a home run selection for Dallas in the first round.
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
This running back is not as strong at the top as it has been in previous draft classes, but that doesn't mean there can't be a diamond in the rough. Braelon Allen could be just that. Allen stepped onto the field as a freshman and dominated for the University of Wisconsin. In that season (2021), he galloped for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 186 carries. That's good for a ridiculous 6.8 yards per carry average.
Allen's next two seasons weren't nearly as prolific but were still quite impressive. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and went on to rattle off 2,226 yards in that time. What was most intriguing about Allen's last two college seasons was the work he put in as a receiver. He only caught eight passes for 39 yards as a freshman but hauled in 41 passes for 235 yards in 2022 and 2023. Proving to be a capable receiver at 6-foot-2 245 pounds bodes very well for his NFL potential.
The Cowboys need a workhorse back. They thought Pollard could've been that type of guy, but he could not carry over the efficiency from 2022 into the 2023 campaign. Allen has the bulk to take on a big workload. Not only that, but youth is on Allen's side as well. He just turned 20 years old in January. There is plenty of tread on those tires.
Dallas has done nothing to their running back room outside of retaining Rico Dowdle. He is a fine player, but probably not a viable long-term solution at that spot. Allen could be, though. He should be a player that Dallas values highly during the draft.